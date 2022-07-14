Snoqualmie Casino to start $400m expansion

The Washington State venue will add a new hotel, more gaming space and a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention centre.

US.- Snoqualmie Casino in Washington State has started its $400m expansion project. It will add a new hotel, expanded gaming floor, spa, a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention centre, parking and two restaurants with a third to open later. The construction of the venue will create an estimated 500 jobs.

Snoqualmie Casino plans to finish the renovation in Q4 2024. It says the project is inspired by Snoqualmie culture. Features will include a modern slant roof hotel design representing the longhouses of the tribe’s ancestors and there will be artwork throughout the resort. Bergman Walls & Associates have designed the casino expansion and hotel.

Scott Hebert, senior project manager at Cumming, said: “The new Snoqualmie Casino expansion will provide a significant boost to the local community through immediate job creation and will soon provide a much-needed hotel offering with new convention, concert, and meeting spaces. We could not be more excited to bring this caliber of resort experience to Snoqualmie.”

Snoqualmie tribe chairman Robert de los Angeles added: “Through the hard work and resilience of our Elders, the Snoqualmie Tribe regained its recognition in 1999. With our sovereignty recognized, we have continued to strengthen and preserve our cultural traditions, protecting our sacred places, healing our ancestral lands, and establishing enterprises that allow our Tribe to provide our families with education, health care, and housing while also giving back to the community.”

Tom Leptich, project executive at Skanska USA Building, commented: “Having built the original Snoqualmie Casino, we are excited to partner once again with Snoqualmie Entertainment Authority, Cumming, and Bergman Walls & Associates to deliver the next phase.”

“We understand the impact of this project on the community and the opportunities it provides, particularly for TERO workers, Snoqualmie Indian-owned businesses, Native American-owned businesses, as well as businesses in the Snoqualmie Valley.”

The Snoqualmie Casino launched mobile sports betting after becoming the first operator in the state to accept legal sports wagers in September. The Snoqualmie Casino Sports app allows players to make wagers from their mobile device while within a geofenced perimeter of the Snoqualmie Casino property.

