Snoqualmie Casino renews partnership with Seattle Seahawks

US.- The Snoqualmie Casino in Washington State has announced the renewal of its longstanding partnership with the Seattle Seahawks. The relationship began 15 years ago when Snoqualmie Casino first opened. It was the first between a casino and the Seahawks franchise and only the seventh in the history of the NFL.

The Snoqualmie Casino is in the process of expanding its existing location to include a 210-room hotel, convention centre, 2,000-seat concert venue, spa, and three new restaurants. The venue plans to finish the renovation in Q4 2024.

Snoqualmie Casino CEO Stanford Le said: “As a company named one of ‘Washington’s Best Workplaces,’ our team culture means everything to us. We are proud to continue our partnership with an outstanding organization whose success also depends on a strong team chemistry and presence in our local community.”

Lisa Young, Seahawks vice president of corporate partnerships, added: “We congratulate Snoqualmie Casino as they celebrate 15 years and an exciting expansion project, and look forward to continuing our long-term partnership together for years to come.”

The Snoqualmie Casino launched mobile sports betting in 2022. It was the first operator in the state to accept legal sports wagers in September 2021.

Washington Lottery reports $1bn in annual sales

Washington’s Lottery reported record sales of $1bn in sales for the fiscal year 2022-2023. The figure broke the previous sales record of $953.4m set in 2021.

Washington's Lottery acting director Joshua Johnston said: "We've been celebrating our 40th anniversary all year long, but this is definitely icing on the cake. Our mission is simple: generate sales that grow contributions to our beneficiaries, so being able to hit records on both fronts is truly incredible."