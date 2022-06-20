SkillOnNet adds Neccton responsible gambling software in Ontario

The data science firm’s responsible gambling software will be implemented on SkillOnNet brand’s PlayOJO, SpinGenie, and SlotsMagic.

Canada.- Data science firm Neccton‘s responsible gambling software mentor is being used on SkillOnNet’s PlayOJO, SpinGenie, and SlotsMagic in Ontario. Neccton makes mentor software – a behavior analysis tool that alerts the operator so it can contact players who display alarming gambling activity. The firm already has a presence in Europe.

Neccton’s director and head of development, Dr. Michael Auer, said: “We started our research in gambling over 15 years ago and have published multiple academic studies in the area of player tracking and responsible gaming. We have shown that players who gamble responsibly are more loyal, and their customer lifetime is significantly longer.

“It is our aim to protect players to the best possible extent everywhere in the world, and working with well-established internationally-respected companies like SkillOnNet and their brands is helping us to do exactly that.”

SkillOnNet launched its PlayOjo, SlotsMagic and SpinGenie brands in Ontario earlier this month. The firm gained three licences from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), covering the SpinGenie and SlotsMagic brands and SkillOnNet. The licences will last one year, expiring on May 1, 2023.

Michael Golembo, sales and marketing director at SkillOnNet, said: “Ontario is a really exciting opportunity and we’re thrilled to be part of this new regulatory space and see immense potential to drive company growth.”

Bragg Gaming Group signs deal with SkillOnNet in Ontario

Bragg Gaming Group has signed a deal with SkillOnNet, which will see the igaming provider’s titles made available in Ontario. Bragg’s slot portfolio will be offered to via SkillOnNet’s SpinGenie, PlayOjo and SlotsMagic, including titles produced by Atomic Slot Lab, Bragg’s in-house development studio.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) approved Bragg’s gambling supplier licence in March, in advance of Ontario’s launch or regulated igaming in April.

