SkillOnNet launches in Ontario with PlayOjo, SlotsMagic and SpinGenie

The online casino operator has received regulatory approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to launch in the newly regulated market.

Canada.- SkillOnNet has launched its PlayOjo, SlotsMagic and SpinGenie brands in the Canadian province of Ontario. The firm gained three licences from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), covering the SpinGenie and SlotsMagic brands and SkillOnNet. The licences will last one year, expiring on May 1, 2023.

Michael Golembo, sales and marketing director at SkillOnNet, said: “Ontario is a really exciting opportunity and we’re thrilled to be part of this new regulatory space and see immense potential to drive company growth.

“We’d like to thank the gaming commission for their due diligence and also for really understanding the value SkillOnNet can bring to this market. We provide a network of the most popular online casino brands across Europe, and it’s a joy to be able to showcase our games to Ontarians and engage with our new customers in the province.”

SkillOnNet holds licences in various European jurisdictions such as the UK, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Malta, as well as Latin American markets such as Mexico. Ontario’s regulated gaming market opened on April 4.

Oryx Gaming signs content distribution deal with SkillOnNet

In January, Oryx Gaming signed a content distribution agreement with SkillOnNet for launch with a number of its online casino brands. Bragg Gaming Group’s Oryx Gaming subsidiary debuted its content in the UK following an agreement with 888casino marking its arrival in the UK market.

The deal sees games developed by the group’s in-house studio, as well as exclusive content from Gamomat and Peter & Sons, become available on brands such as PlayOJO, PlayMillion, Slingo.com, SpinGenie and ZebraWins.