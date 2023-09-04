Simplebet signs deal with BET99 in Canada

Simplebet will provide a range of micro markets.

US.- Micro-betting products firm Simplebet has signed a deal with online sports betting and casino platform BET99, a Sports Venture Holdings (SVH) subsidiary, in Canada. It will provide micro markets to the platform.

Chris Bevilacqua, CEO of Simplebet, said: “At Simplebet, we’re dedicated to transforming the sports betting landscape through innovative technology. Partnering with Bet99 aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to delivering unique micro-market experiences that will captivate Canadian sports enthusiasts.”

Jared Beber, CEO of BET99, added: “We’re thrilled to engage with Simplebet to bring a new level of engagement to our customers. This collaboration will enhance our offerings and provide our users with a more dynamic and interactive sports betting experience.”

In July, Simplebet was named Official Sports Betting Innovation Partner for LIV Golf. The firm also signed a multi-state agreement with Hard Rock Sportsbook to roll out its micro-betting products.

AGCO bans athletes from Ontario igaming advertising

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has updated the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming to prohibit the use of athletes in igaming advertising and marketing in the province. It has also restricted the use of celebrities who would be expected to appeal to minors. These new restrictions will come into effect on February 28, 2024.

Following the first year of Ontario’s regulated igaming market, the AGCO identified advertising and marketing approaches that use athletes and celebrities with an appeal to minors as a potential harm to those under the legal gaming age.