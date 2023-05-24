Simplebet signs multi-state agreement with Hard Rock Sportsbook

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the surge in online gambling in Australia.

The firm will provide Hard Rock Digital with its micro-betting products.

US.- Micro-betting products firm Simplebet has signed a multi-state agreement with Hard Rock Sportsbook to roll out its micro-betting products. The firm will provide Hard Rock Digital with its services across sports including the NBA, MLB, NFL, college football, and college basketball in states in which Hard Rock operates.

The states include Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Matt Primeaux, president at Hard Rock Digital, said: “Hard Rock Sportsbook is committed to building the best product in the market, and we know our players will enjoy the addition of play-by-play bets on football, basketball, and baseball to our already robust selection of in-play offerings.

“Simplebet’s markets are perfect for sports fans that don’t have time for a full game and casino players that enjoy the thrill of quick-resolution games like slots, roulette, and blackjack. We believe this integration can provide entertainment for any type of online player and bring new players to our platform.”

Chris Bevilacqua, CEO at Simplebet, added: “Hard Rock is a global brand that needs no introduction, and we’re delighted to partner with them and offer an immersive digital betting experience like no other. We’re confident that our product offering will elevate in-play sports wagering for their customers and look forward to working closely together.”

In December, Simplebet signed a multi-year agreement with Caesars Entertainment to launch micro-betting on the Caesars Sportsbook platform. Caesars customers can wager on the outcomes of every pass, possession and pitch during a game.