Simplebet becomes ‘sports betting innovation partner’ for LIV Golf

US.- Micro-betting firm Simplebet has been named Official Sports Betting Innovation Partner for LIV Golf. The firm will distribute LIV Golf’s real-time competition data to sports betting operators and media platforms. Operators will be able to offer in-play wagers during LIV Golf events.

Simplebet CEO Chris Bevilacqua said: “This is a transcendent moment for the sport and we are thrilled to serve as the Official Sports Betting Innovation Partner of LIV Golf. We’ve revolutionized the way audiences around the world connect with live sports by unlocking fan engagement opportunities and together with LIV Golf, we will create the new blueprint for how sports leagues can maximize their IP through innovative betting.”

Greg Norman, LIV golf commissioner and CEO, added: “Developing new ways that golf can progress into the future has been a league tenet since day one. LIV Golf presents a supercharged tournament and fan experience showcasing a consistent field of players competing at the same time under the same conditions.

“With golf becoming an increasingly popular sport within the multi-billion-dollar sports betting market, our league is proud to work with Simplebet which aligns with our competition model that every shot from every player is meaningful, from start to finish.”

In May, Simplebet signed a multi-state agreement with Hard Rock Sportsbook to roll out its micro-betting products. The firm provides Hard Rock Digital with services across sports including the NBA, MLB, NFL, college football, and college basketball in states in which Hard Rock operates. Simplebet has become a member of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).