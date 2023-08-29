AGCO bans athletes from Ontario igaming advertising

These new restrictions will come into effect on February 28, 2024.

The updated Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming restricts what public figures that can be used in advertising.

Canada.- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has updated the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming to prohibit the use of athletes in igaming advertising and marketing in the province. It has also restricted the use of celebrities who would be expected to appeal to minors. These new restrictions will come into effect on February 28, 2024.

Following the first year of Ontario’s regulated igaming market, the AGCO identified advertising and marketing approaches that use athletes and celebrities with an appeal to minors as a potential harm to those under the legal gaming age. In April 2023, the AGCO held consultations on a proposal to ban such ads and received submissions from a range of stakeholders including public health organisations, responsible gambling experts, gaming operators, broadcast and marketing groups and the public.

Following the consultations, the AGCO has determined that prohibiting the use of athletes and celebrity endorsements would help safeguard minors. The amended standards will prohibit registered Ontario igaming operators from using athletes, whether active or retired, in igaming marketing and advertising, except for the exclusive purpose of advocating for responsible gambling practices.

These amended standards also restrict the use of celebrities, role models, social media influencers, entertainers, cartoon figures and symbols that “would likely be expected to appeal to minors”. This broadens the existing standard that prohibited the use of those with a “primary appeal to minors”.

AGCO registrar and CEO Tom Mungham said: “Children and youth are heavily influenced by the athletes and celebrities they look up to,” said “We’re therefore increasing measures to protect Ontario’s youth by disallowing the use of these influential figures to promote online betting in Ontario.”

Last week, the AGCO announced the appointment of Karin Schnarr as its new chief executive and registrar. Schnarr will assume her role on September 18 replacing Mungham, whose exit was confirmed earlier this year.

