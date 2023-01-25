Simplebet joins International Betting Integrity Association

The micro-betting products firm has become a member of the organisation that protects the integrity of sports betting.

US.- Micro-betting products firm Simplebet has become a member of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), an organisation protecting the integrity of sports betting from fraud. Simplebet joins over 45 companies and 125 leading sports betting brands.

Simplebet has developed micro-betting products for the NFL, NBA, MLG, college football and, most recently, college basketball.

Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA said: “I am very pleased to welcome Simplebet to IBIA; its membership highlights the operator’s commitment to protecting the integrity of betting and related sporting events. “Simplebet brings a distinctive approach and product range that marries well with our existing members and continues IBIA’s expansion across the growing U.S. regulated sports betting market. The association looks forward to working closely with Simplebet to ensure the integrity of its products and services.”

Melissa Davis, EVP of business affairs and general counsel of Simplebet, added: “Integrity and trust are non-negotiable at Simplebet, so we are excited to be partnering with the IBIA, who are the world’s leading independent integrity monitor.

“Pooling our resources will help maintain fair play in sport, negate corruption in sports betting, and ensure our partners and their customers can enjoy peace of mind when it comes to wagering.”

Earlier in January, Ohio-licensed betting brand betJACK joined IBIA. betJACK is Jack Entertainment‘s sports betting brand. The IBIA launched its integrity monitoring services in the United States and Canada in February 2022.

Simplebet launches microbetting on Caesars Sportsbook platform

In December, Simplebet signed a multi-year agreement with Caesars Entertainment to launch micro-betting on the Caesars Sportsbook platform. Caesars customers can wager on the outcomes of every pass, possession and pitch during a game.

Simplebet CEO Chris Bevilacqua said: “Forging a partnership with an iconic brand and leader in sports betting such as Caesars accentuates that micro-betting is becoming an emerging feature of the betting landscape, and a must-have offering for any major sportsbook.”