US.- Ohio-licensed betting brand betJACK has joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), an organisation protecting the integrity of sports betting from fraud.

betJACK is Jack Entertainment‘s sports betting brand. Adam Sulliman, betJACK’s senior vice president of sports and digital gaming, spoke about the brand’s launch in Ohio, as well as about its IBIA membership.

“We are excited to launch betJack in Ohio and look forward to partnering with IBIA for their proven track record of providing critical integrity monitoring and protection services for the sports betting industry,” he said.

betJACK joined a multitude of regulated sports betting operators in the world, with IBIA’s more than 40 members and more than 100 betting brands accounting for more than $137bn in global betting handle per annum. This amount accounts for nearly 50 per cent of all regulated commercial betting activity.

IBIA CEO Khalid Ali commented: “IBIA is delighted to welcome BetJack to the association. Maintaining the integrity of betting and related sporting events is a crucial part of the development of the sector in North America.

“betJack’s decision to join IBIA and its commitment to sports betting integrity attest to its core principles. The operator continues IBIA’s expansion across the US regulated market and where our growing membership accounts for around 70 per cent of all regulated online sports betting revenue.”

Earlier this month, betJACK made a $20,000 donation to Special Olympics Ohio to celebrate the launch of sports betting in the state. The company offered to match the number of bets placed via betJack during the first two hours of legal sports wagering in the state.

The organisation aims to advance inclusion in sports. Special Olympics Ohio provides year-round training and competition for its 20,000 athletes in 88 counties.

