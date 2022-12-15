Simplebet launches microbetting on Caesars Sportsbook platform

Caesars customers can wager on the outcome of every play.

The micro-betting products firm has signed a multi-year agreement with Caesars Entertainment.

US.- Micro-betting products firm Simplebet has signed a multi-year agreement with Caesars Entertainment to launch micro-betting on the Caesars Sportsbook platform. Caesars customers can wager on the outcomes of every pass, possession and pitch during a game.

Simplebet CEO Chris Bevilacqua said: “Forging a partnership with an iconic brand and leader in sports betting such as Caesars accentuates that micro-betting is becoming an emerging feature of the betting landscape, and a must-have offering for any major sportsbook.

“Micro-betting has transformed the way fans, operators and media companies view live sporting events and we’re thrilled to work with such a dynamic partner to accelerate its widespread adoption.”

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, added: “Play-by-play betting is an innovation that we know our customers want access to. We’re excited to enhance our product experience by bringing customers closer to the sports, teams and athletes they love than ever before at a time when the sports calendar is packed with marquee events.”

In August, Simplebet expanded its college football offerings on the DraftKings sportsbook app ahead of the first full weekend of the 2022 college football season. During opening weekend and each week throughout the season, the DraftKings app allows users to bet on an “unprecedented 100,000 plays” across the 85 games.

The ways users can wager on the sportsbook app in the US states where it’s available include Next Play, Current Drive & Next Drive Outcome, Current Drive.

Caesars launches mobile sports betting app in Maryland

Caesars Sportsbook has announced that its app is available for download in Maryland ahead of the launch of mobile sports betting in the state. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital said: “The Caesars Sportsbook app is ready to deliver an unmatched sports wagering experience in Maryland, true to Caesars’ legacy in the state. Today’s launch for pre-registration is a great way for Maryland sports fans to prepare for mobile sports betting’s full launch. We’d like to thank our exceptional local partnership team and state regulators for making this possible.”