Signature Systems becomes Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association member

US.- Technology solutions provider Signature Systems (SSI) has become a new member of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA). It was already planning to exhibit at the OIGA Trade Show in August. It says its point of sale management system PDQ POS runs in nearly ten per cent of tribal casinos in Oklahoma.

Sheila Morago, trade show coordinator at OIGA, said: “It takes a village to advance our purpose of creating the best possible environment for gaming operators and patrons. We’re pleased to welcome SSI into the big tent that is OIGA and anticipate that they will be a meaningful member for many years to come.”

John White, EVP/CTO of Signature Systems, added: “Joining OIGA is another signal to Oklahoma’s gaming leaders that Signature Systems is here to stay. We’re known for supporting our customers, but we also want to support the business communities that we’re engaging with. There are other vendors who don’t feel it’s necessary to join the organization behind the tens of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue that casinos in this state provide – but we do.”

Oklahoma sports betting bill passes to state Appropriations Committee

Senate Bill 1434 underwent its second reading and was referred to the state’s Appropriations Committee in February.

Authored by Senator Casey Murdock, the bill would more or less implement a vision outlined by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in November. It would allow federally recognised Native American tribes to offer in-person sports betting via a compact with the state and would allow statewide mobile wagering.