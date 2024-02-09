Oklahoma sports betting bill passes to state Appropriations Committee

Senate Bill 1434 has passed its second reading.

US.- Senate Bill 1434 has undergone its second reading and has been referred to the state’s Appropriations Committee.

Authored by Senator Casey Murdock, the bill would more or less implement a vision outlined by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in November. It would allow federally recognised Native American tribes to offer in-person sports betting via a compact with the state and would allow statewide mobile wagering.

Murdock’s bill would authorise the Oklahoma Lottery Commission to issue permits to qualified sports pools retailers. Online operators would be required to pay an initial $500,000 licence fee and a $100,000 renewal fee thereafter.

