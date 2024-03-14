White Hat Gaming signs deal with Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma

The Choctaw Nation will be supplied with the provider’s PAM platform solution.

US.- Igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming has signed an exclusive deal with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to supply its Player Account Management (PAM) platform solution, which includes its proprietary cashier, multiple RGS integrations, managed services and Traveling Wallet.

Phillip Gelvan, CEO of White Hat Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Choctaw Nation. Choctaw Casinos & Resorts already enjoys an amazing reputation, and we are honored to be able to help take their brand to the next level by offering iGaming to their players. We are confident that our core technology, including our best-in-class PAM solution, plus our managed service offering, will provide the necessary support for Choctaw Nation’s exciting expansion strategy. The agreement is another major development in the White Hat story and once again highlights the huge potential for iGaming in regulated states.”

Heidi Grant, executive officer of gaming and hospitality for Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, added: “We are delighted to have entered into a long-term agreement with White Hat – one of the world’s most established and trusted gaming technology companies. By combining White Hat’s unparalleled technology and player solutions with our brand and market positioning, Choctaw Nation will be optimally positioned to achieve significant scale and capture substantial market share in our markets, continuing our position as a premier, full-service, vertically integrated gaming operator.”

Oklahoma sports betting bill passes to state Appropriations Committee

In February, Senate Bill 1434 underwent its second reading and was referred to the state’s Appropriations Committee. Authored by Senator Casey Murdock, the bill would more or less implement a vision outlined by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in November. It would allow federally recognised Native American tribes to offer in-person sports betting via a compact with the state and would allow statewide mobile wagering.