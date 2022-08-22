SiGMA Balkans & CIS gets underway today in Serbia

The SiGMA Balkans / CIS conference in Serbia will be held until August 25.

The event kicks off today with the SiGMA Balkan/CIS Gaming Awards night.

Serbia.- The world’s leading conference and Expo for gaming, betting and esports debuts today in Belgrade, Serbia.

The SiGMA Conference is known far and wide for its enlightening panels, inspiring speeches, ample opportunities to invest and network, and the ability to do it all while having the time of your life.

Having debuted in 2014 on Malta’s iGaming nexus, the conference has grown exponentially into an international hub for operators, affiliates, innovators, investors and entrepreneurs in the iGaming industry.

The event starts today with one of the most extravagant networking events, the SiGMA Balkan/CIS Gaming Awards night which brings the industry together for an elegant gala evening.

The awards gala will reward leading players in the gaming industry in a celebration of achievement.

As well as shining a spotlight on some of the most intriguing and creative projects to change the face of the gaming sector, the glitzy event will also feature an art auction, with all proceeds going to the SiGMA Foundation for a variety of charitable projects.

With keynotes, panels, and inspiring thought leaders, SiGMA Balkans & CIS aims to connect industry leaders, serial entrepreneurs, investors, and inspiring thought leaders to steer the industry forward.

Speakers at the conference include EvenBet Gaming’s head of PR and events, Ekaterina Giganova, who will participate in the closing conference of the show, delivering a talk on promoting customer loyalty and retention.

The talk will focus on the effective use of marketing tools and best practices to maximise operators’ return on investment in local and global igaming markets.

Milica Jovanovic, partner relationship manager at BtoBet, will be joining the event as a moderator while Valeriya Nasypova, sales executive at Endorphina, will be participating in the topic “The Slavic Gambling Market: Expectations vs Reality”.

