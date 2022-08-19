Beware of fake Endorphina imposters and how it can hurt you

The company wants to warn all players about specific sites that feature fake Endorphina slots.

Press release.- Endorphina announced that it has come to their attention that there’s been a fraudulent copycat when it comes to Endorphina Games. They want to warn all players about specific sites that feature fake Endorphina slots in which they accept live bets.

Here’s the current list of fake Endorphina games (there may still be more out there):

https://play-dzoi.com/

https://joy-kasino.live/

https://eldoradocazino.work/

https://eldorado-igri.com/

https://eldorado24.com/

https://eldorado-best.com/

Although these games may look legitimate and seem as if they are coming from the reputable provider Endorphina, they are indeed copycats and distributed without Endorphina’s permission. These fake sites also do not have any licence to provide the software or are in any way associated with the rights of Endorphina’s IP.

Unfortunately, these games appear very convincing but here are the dangers that can be associated with playing these fake games:

Lower RTP than the original

Risk game manipulation

Connectivity issues

Bugs and glitches

Disruption in gameplay

Paytables not reflecting actual game rules and mathematics

Not tested by laboratories

No liability since the non-original game software is created anonymously

If you encounter any other websites that seem to feature non-original Endorphina games, please report this Endorphina’s official channel https://endorphina.com/contact-us and an investigation will be conducted.

