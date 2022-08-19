EvenBet Gaming to present upgraded mobile app at SiGMA Balkan & CIS

EvenBet Gaming’s head of PR and events, Ekaterina Giganova, will participate in the closing conference of the show.

Leading developer ramps up a mobile offering for Serbian show.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming is set to showcase its upgraded mobile app, which provides customers with a more engaging onboarding and gaming experience, at SiGMA Balkan & CIS in Belgrade, Serbia (22nd-25th August).

The new iteration offers clear visibility of the app’s most important functionalities upon logging in, including EvenBet’s games, tournaments and promotions as well as the customer’s account information.

It also features an improved multi-table experience, allowing players to switch easily between five to seven active poker tables and offers greater interactivity between players.

To celebrate the update, EvenBet will be giving away an iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro to two lucky winners. Visitors to stand B30 need only hand over a business card or register online via a link made available on the stand.

The winner of the physical card draw will be announced at the end of the show, while the winner from online registration will be revealed on September 1st live on EvenBet’s YouTube channel.

EvenBet’s sales and business development team will be on hand to run a live platform demo and answer any questions visitors may have.

Elsewhere at the event, EvenBet Gaming’s head of PR and events, Ekaterina Giganova, will participate in the closing conference of the show, delivering a talk on promoting customer loyalty and retention.

The talk will focus on the effective use of marketing tools and best practices to maximise operators’ return on investment in local and global igaming markets.

This follows the company’s release of a free guide that summarises EvenBet’s extensive experience in customer retention and implementing online poker in emerging and mature markets.

Ivan Shumilov, business development manager at EvenBet Gaming, said: “It’s a great time for us to be returning to Belgrade with such a significant upgrade to our mobile offering. The customer experience on the app is considerably slicker now and we look forward to growing in accordance with this advancement.

“We’re also incredibly excited to give away two iPhone 13s to two lucky visitors on our stand. But most of all, we’re eager to catch up with our partners in the region as well as meet new ones.”

