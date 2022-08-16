BtoBet agrees multi-channel sportsbook partnership with SOJOGO

BtoBet will be providing SOJOGO with its proprietary sportsbook offering for both its online operations and retail network.

BtoBet will be providing SOJOGO, the Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa, ELAM and other 9 Mozambican Associations partnership with its proprietary sportsbook solution.

Press release.- NeoGames’ subsidiary BtoBet, a leading sports betting supplier, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with SOJOGO and Santa Casa Global, the global arm of the Portuguese National Lottery Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa.

Through this partnership, BtoBet will be providing SOJOGO with its proprietary sportsbook offering for both its online operations and retail network.

Alcinda Santiago, general director of SOJOGO, said: “In BtoBet we have found a sportsbook platform partner that matches our own ambitions and focuses on gaining a leadership role in its market.”

Francisco Pessoa e Costa, executive director of Santa Casa Global, added: “Our high demands on technology, robust performance, and flexibility, coupled with the need to offer our players a superior betting and gambling experience have led us to seek a data-driven, high-quality, turnkey sportsbook solution.”

Moti Malul, CEO of NeoGames, said: “BtoBet has a wealth of experience in creating a leading sportsbook product and we look forward to helping SOJOGO deliver exciting sports betting experiences to its players. NeoGames has been partnering with Santa Casa in Portugal for more than a decade and we are excited to leverage this close relationship into another market. SOJOGO is on a mission to create a premium betting experience in Mozambique, and thanks to BtoBet’s cutting-edge technology we believe that they will be able to deliver a bespoke and localised experience to their players.”

Dima Reiderman, managing director of BtoBet, added: “We are delighted to partner with SOJOGO in Mozambique. The agreement is yet another significant validation of the strengths of BtoBet’s competitive sportsbook solutions. SOJOGO has ambitious plans to grow its footprint in the local market, and we look forward to helping to unlock those ambitions with the power and flexibility of our premium betting product.”

