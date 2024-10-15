Seminole Tribe of Florida and Hard Rock donates $1m for hurricanes victims

The funds will support the World Central Kitchen and the American Red Cross organisations.

US.- The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Hard Rock International will donate $1m to support the relief efforts for those impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton. The funds will support the World Central Kitchen and the American Red Cross to aid in recovery and long-term rebuilding for communities affected by the storms, from Florida to the Carolinas and Tennessee.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has also opened its even centre as a state-designated shelter for over 1,000 displaced people. The space offers meals, medical care and a secure environment for families affected by the hurricanes.

World Central Kitchen has established a mobile kitchen at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center and prepared more than 700 meals. The Seminole Hard Rock Tampa team has prepared and delivered more than 1,000 meals at shelter sites in the City of Tampa.

An event will be held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to formally present the donation to representatives from World Central Kitchen and the American Red Cross.

Marcellus Osceola Jr., chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, said: “The Seminole Tribe of Florida has always been committed to helping our neighbors in times of crisis. We’d like to thank Governor Ron DeSantis for his partnership in uplifting our communities at this critical time. With the help of our dedicated teams across Florida, we are able to make a meaningful impact for those in need after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.”

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, added: “Opening our doors to displaced families in Tampa and providing financial support is just the beginning of our ongoing commitment to the recovery efforts. We are very grateful for the incredible work our partners at World Central Kitchen and American Red Cross do across the globe.”

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino complexes for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Florida.

Recently, FanDuel announced a $175,000 donation to four Georgia organisations to support hurricane relief efforts in the south of the state. The institutions that will receive help are Greater Valdosta United Way (GVUW), United Way of Toombs, Montgomery and Wheeler Counties, Second Harvest Foodbank of South Georgia, and Golden Harvest Food Bank INC.