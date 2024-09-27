Hard Rock International launches 25th Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign

The firm has launched its annual PINKTOBER campaign.

US.- Hard Rock International has kicked off its 25th annual PINKTOBER campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It will hold fundraising actions at properties around the world and online.

The company stated that, since its inception, Hard Rock has raised over $12m for breast cancer research, including $1.3m raised in 2023. Through its Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the company is kicking off its PINKTOBER efforts with a $100,000 donation to the American Cancer Society, funding advocacy, research, and patient support initiatives.

See also: Hard Rock launches “Love Out Loud” campaign for Pride Month

The company will present an auction of rare and exclusive items, running from October 1 through November 22 on QTEGO. Hard Rock brand ambassador Lionel Messi will donate a pair of autographed pink cleats worn during an Inter Miami CF match. Oracle Red Bull Racing, Hard Rock’s official restaurant, casino, and hotel partner, will auction off autographed racing gear, including items worn by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

See also: The Mirage to rebrand as Hard Rock Vegas

Stephanie Piimauna, senior vice president of people & inclusion and chief diversity & inclusion officer at Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, said: “For the past 25 years, Hard Rock has proudly supported researchers at incredible organizations across the globe working toward a cure for breast cancer. Through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, we’re honored to do our part and are deeply grateful to our partners, loyal guests, and team members who help us make a meaningful impact in raising awareness and funds for this vital cause each year.”