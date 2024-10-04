FanDuel donates $175,000 to support hurricane recovery efforts in Georgia

The company has announced a donation to four local institutions.

US.- Online gaming company FanDuel has announced a $175,000 donation to four Georgia organisations to support hurricane relief efforts in the south of the state. The institutions that will receive help are Greater Valdosta United Way (GVUW), United Way of Toombs, Montgomery and Wheeler Counties, Second Harvest Foodbank of South Georgia, and Golden Harvest Food Bank INC.

The donation will support shelter, medical supplies, and food. FanDuel employees in its Atlanta office will also collect essential relief supplies for those affected by the storm and first responders, including non-perishable food, water, clothing, hygiene products, baby supplies, and first-aid materials.

Alison Kutler, vice president of Responsible Gaming and Community Impact at FanDuel, said: “FanDuel is a proud employer in Georgia and is devastated to see the damage across communities many of our team members call home. We are committed to supporting recovery efforts and to aiding the efforts of heroic first responders, and we look forward to continuing to uplift the community as we rebuild.”

See also: FanDuel donates $1m to UNCF in North Carolina

Senator Blake Tillery added: “On behalf of the families and communities impacted by Hurricane Helene, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to FanDuel for their incredible generosity. This is the first major contribution toward our recovery efforts, and through our #ToombsStrong partnership with the United Way of Toombs, Montgomery, and Wheeler Counties, these funds will go directly to helping families rebuild their lives. Your support will make a lasting difference in our community’s recovery and resilience.”

Representative Leesa Hagan commented: “The people and communities of House District 156, which includes Toombs County, continue to demonstrate their resilience and strength as we begin the long process of rebuilding after Hurricane Helene. #ToombsStrong is more than a slogan—it’s a reflection of our determination and spirit. I am grateful for FanDuel’s generous contribution to support our recovery efforts. This donation will help us restore what was lost and ensure that our district comes back stronger than ever.”