Saskatchewan to launch sports betting and online gaming on November 3

Canada.- The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) has announced that PlayNow.com, Saskatchewan’s first and only legal online gaming operator, will launch in the Canadian province on November 3.

The Canadian provincial lottery operator the British Colombia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) signed an agreement with SIGA and SaskGaming in June to expand PlayNow.com into Saskatchewan, where it will feature over 400 casinos, live casino, poker, and sports betting products. BCLC launched PlayNow.com in British Columbia in 2004 and in Manitoba in 2013.

SIGA president and CEO Zane Hansen said: “Residents will be pleased to know that when they play on the PlayNow.com site, the proceeds are reinvested back into the province. Similar to the existing brick-and-mortar casinos in the province, all net proceeds from the PlayNow.com site are reinvested back into Saskatchewan.”

Ontario’s quarterly igaming handle hits CA$6bn

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its second public report of market performance since the province’s online gaming market launched on April 4. The report covers the second full quarter of market operations, ending on September 30. Revenue for the period was CA$267m from wagers of $6.04bn.

That makes the handle a 48 per cent increase from the previous quarter’s CA$4.07bn. Revenue was up 65 per cent from CA$162m.