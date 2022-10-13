Ontario’s quarterly igaming handle hits CA$6bn

The results are in from the second full quarter of igaming in Ontario.

Canada.- iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its second public report of market performance since the province’s online gaming market launched on April 4. The report covers the second full quarter of market operations, ending on September 30. Revenue for the period was CA$267m from wagers of $6.04bn.

That makes the handle a 48 per cent increase from the previous quarter’s CA$4.07bn. Revenue was up 65 per cent from CA$162m.

There are now 24 operators active across 42 gaming websites. Together they had 628,0000 active players in the quarter. Players have spent an average of $142 a month. Operators include US giants such as DraftKings, and Bally Bet, international groups such as Entain and local operators like North Star.

During the first quarter of operations, from April 4 to June 30, there were only 18 operators, 31 live gaming sites and 492,000 active player accounts. The average monthly spend was $113 per user.

AGCO to end transition period for unregulated gaming operators

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has announced that from October 31 it will take action against operators that haven’t obtained licences in the jurisdiction. It hasn’t provided details of what those penalties might be.

The introduction of Standard 1.22 brings an end to the transition period for unregulated igaming operators and suppliers. The regulator noted that its key objective had been to move igaming operators and suppliers into Ontario’s regulated market as quickly and as seamlessly as possible.

It established a process for existing operators to move into the regulated market without causing significant interruption to their customer base. However, any firms that remain active in the unregulated market in Ontario (or have agreements and arrangements with those in the unregulated market) must now end their activities to avoid jeopardising their eligibility for registration.