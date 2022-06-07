BCLC expands PlayNow platform to Saskatchewan

PlayNow.com is expected to be available in Saskatchewan later this year.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation has signed a deal with the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) and SaskGaming to bring 400 products to the Canadian province.

Canada.- The Canadian provincial lottery operator the British Colombia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has signed an agreement with the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) and SaskGaming to expand PlayNow.com into a third province later this year.

PlayNow.com will be available in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where it will feature over 400 casino, live casino, poker, and sports betting products. BCLC launched PlayNow.com in British Columbia in 2004 and in Manitoba in 2013.

Lynda Cavanaugh, interim president and CEO of BCLC, said: “This partnership reinforces the confidence the legal gambling industry has in BCLC, and our leadership in providing players with entertaining and engaging gambling experiences through our safe and secure online platform, PlayNow.com.

“In addition to an innovative suite of online casino and sports-betting products, BCLC’s PlayNow.com is the only gambling website in North America and one of few in the world that offers dedicated player-health specialists – known as GameSense Advisors – via live chat. This is just one way that BCLC supports safer play online.”

SIGA president and CEO Zane Hansen added: “SIGA is very excited to bring the PlayNow online casino and sports betting experience to Saskatchewan. This online offering will integrate into our existing casino operations and will further enhance the entertainment options for SIGA’s and SaskGaming’s customers.”

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and Saskatchewan Government signed a deal in September, which allowed SIGA to offer online gaming to the province.

After Bill C-218 – the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act – came into effect in Canada on August 27, The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) began taking single-event sports bets via PlayNow platform.

The BCLC reported that bettors wagered over $25m on single-event sports betting in the first two months after its launch in Canada. The National Football League (NFL) was the top betting choice with the number of wagers in its first seven weeks up 97 per cent year-on-year.

British Colombia Lottery Corporation CEO stepped down

In early June, the British Colombia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) announced that Jim Lightbody had stepped down from his position of CEO and president after a two-year period of medical leave.

Lightbody has been on medical leave since September 2019 after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Although he is stepping down as president and CEO, he remains on medical leave from BCLC.