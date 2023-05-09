RSI’s Poker Night in America TV show launches studio in Las Vegas mansion

Rush Street Interactive will start broadcasting from Studio 52 on May 15.

US.- Rush Street Interactive’s TV game show Poker Night in America (PNIA) has launched a studio in a private mansion in Las Vegas. After nine seasons of filming in card rooms, PNIA will broadcast from Studio 52 in a 10,000-square-foot mansion from May 15.

Poker personalities, such as Lon McEachern, the voice of the World Series of Poker on ESPN for over 20 years, and YouTube sensation Joey Ingram will take part along with “Aceholes” duo Nikki Limo and Caitlin Comeskey, Jason Somerville of “Run It Up”, poker player Phil Galfond and coach Lexy Gavin-Mathers, who starred in season nine.

The property was designed to be camera-ready for PNIA, whose founder Todd Anderson will host invitation-only parties at the property.

Poker Night in America LIVE from Studio 52 will stream on YouTube and Twitch at 8pm EST and will be presented by BetRivers. The season will air on the 24/7 Poker Night in America channel on YouTube.

Anderson said: “You never know who’s going to show up at Studio 52 but you’re sure to see some recognizable faces in a whole new light. We’re breaking the mold for TV poker and doing things we couldn’t do in a casino setting. We are rolling out the red carpet at our Vegas mansion for these stars to give players and fans at home the feeling that they too are attending the exclusive parties.”

Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI, which operates BetRivers and PNIA, added: “With the release of Studio 52, we’re redefining what a live poker show can be, and BetRivers is thrilled to bring this new twist on poker entertainment to both players and fans alike.

“Poker Night in America’s new Vegas home, like BetRivers, is the ultimate hangout for players who enjoy the rush of betting and having fun. These poker purists and poker enthusiasts are also passionate about online casino and sportsbook betting, so this is another step in our strategy of creating high quality and unique experiences for our current and prospective players.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.31bn in March

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue in March. That’s a decrease of 3.1 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $724.5m, down 2.9 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and other surrounding areas, generated $1.1bn, a 2.4 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue fall 6.1 per cent year-on-year.