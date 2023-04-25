Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.31bn in March

Revenue decreased by 3.1 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue in March. That’s a decrease of 3.1 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $724.5m, down 2.9 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and other surrounding areas, generated $1.1bn, a 2.4 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue fall 6.1 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $906.5m of all revenue for the month, up 0.4 per cent on the same month last year. Table, counter and card games revenue reached $405.6m, a 10 per cent increase.Sportsbooks collected revenue of $43.9m, a 18.8 per cent increase from 2022. Wagers, however, declined 3.8 per cent to $829.8m. Mobile sports wagering accounted for 64 per cent of all sports bets.

The state collected $97.3m in percentage fees during the month of April 2023, based upon the taxable revenues generated in March 2023. This represents a 0.24 per cent (or $232,467) decrease compared to the prior year’s April, when percentage fee collections were $97.6m.

