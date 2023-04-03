Rush Street Interactive launches BetRivers Michigan million online slot tournament

Players can visit BetRivers.com until April 30 to qualify for their chance to win $1m in bonus money.

US.- Rush Street Interactive has launched the BetRivers Michigan million online slot tournament. Michigan players can visit BetRivers.com from April 1 to April 30 to qualify for a chance to win $1m in bonus money.

Ten finalists will play the Cash Machine slot game during a live online event on May 15. Each player will have unlimited spins. The player at the top of the Tournament Leaderboard at the end of the round will win the $100,000 bonus money grand prize. The nine runner-ups will each win $35,000 in bonus money.

The Michigan Million Online Slot Tournament is open to players who are 21 years of age or older and physically present in Michigan during the promotion period. It consists of three rounds: qualifying, semi-final and the final round.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com, said: “BetRivers is known for bringing first-of-its kind online casino experiences to our customers and we couldn’t be more excited to launch Michigan’s most exciting online slot tournament ever. With BetRivers Michigan Million, you get all the excitement of a real-world slot tournament, and the chance to win part of $1m in guaranteed bonus money, from the comfort of home.”

BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse launch Basketball Squares

BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse sportsbooks have introduced Basketball Squares, a new version of the squares game for NBA bettors. Rush Street Interactive already offered NFL Squares.

The game consists of a board that contains 100 squares, each representing a combination of final scores. Wagers of $20 or more on any game with a Squares icon through the RSI platform rewards the bettor with a random standard square at no charge. Total wagers of at least $50 on the game result in a second square. A third is obtained via total bets of $100 or more.