RSI partners with Neccton to improve online gaming protection

RSI will integrate Neccton’s real-time data analysis player protection software into BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse sites.

US.- Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has partnered with data science firm Neccton to improve its protection for its players. RSI will integrate Neccton’s real-time data analysis player protection software into BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse sites in North America.

Neccton’s software recognises specific triggers, including significant increases in deposit frequency, before alerting the player and the operator.

Neccton director and head of development Michael Auer said: “North America’s regulatory landscape is very diverse, so it is wonderful to see an operator as large and well-respected as Rush Street Interactive embrace our software; and be ahead of regulatory requirements to become the first US company to adopt this powerful tool, underlining their heightened approach to player care.

“Our research has shown that players who gamble responsibly are more loyal, and their customer lifetime is significantly longer, so there is real value when a player is cared for by an operator.”

Rush Street CEO Richard Schwartz said: “Partnering with Neccton, a well-respected global leader in player protection products, is a testament to Rush Street’s commitment and execution of our corporate social responsibility strategy, which prioritises and embeds responsible gambling into the core of our operations.

“It is imperative we ensure both our valued players and team members have the tools and resources necessary to help ensure a culture of responsible gambling and sustainable play.”

RSI received RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council for its BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands in March, becoming the first US online casino and sports betting company to receive the recognition.

Bragg Gaming launches in Ontario with Rush Street Interactive

Bragg Gaming Group has expanded its partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to launch its content in Ontario’s regulated igaming market. The launch represents the first North American dual deployment of Bragg’s Remote Games Server (RGS) from both its Oryx Gaming and Spin Games divisions via a single integration.

Five exclusive online titles, including the Egyptian Magic game from the company’s proprietary Atomic Slot Lab studio, are now available for players via RSI’s BetRivers.ca brand. Another 22 Bragg titles from proprietary and partner studios are expected to launch in the coming months.