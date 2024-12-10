Robert R. Williams named vice president of gaming operations for Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana

The Cordish Companies resort is set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

US.- The Cordish Companies has announced the appointment of Robert R. Williams as vice president of gaming operations for the upcoming Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana. The $270m resort is set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

Williams has over 30 years of experience in gaming and management. He served as vice president of slot operations and guest services at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Before joining Live!, he held leadership positions at casino properties in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Cordish said he brings a “wealth of knowledge as a proven leader to manage the daily operations of table games, slots, and the sportsbook.” He will be responsible for the implementation and execution of all casino operations for the property and will establish standards of performance, quality, and customer service for the departments under his direction.

John J. Chaszar, executive vice president and general manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, said: “Robert’s knowledge of casino operations will be instrumental to our success as we introduce the Live! Casino brand in Louisiana. He embodies the Live! mission and is focused on setting the stage for the premier gaming and entertainment destination in the region.”

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is expected to generate $35m in gaming tax revenues for Bossier City and over $168m for the state of Louisiana within the first five years of operation. It will also create 750 new permanent gaming and hospitality jobs.

On opening, it will have 47,000 square feet of gaming space and more than 1,000 slot machines and 40 live action table games, a sportsbook and a 550-room hotel with a resort pool and fitness center. The property will also include a 25,000-square-foot event centre for entertainment and conventions, and 30,000 square feet of dining and entertainment options.

In August, Cordish Gaming Group announced the appointment of Joshua Robinson as marketing VP for the upcoming Louisiana venue. In July, it named Bryan M Prettyman as SVP of property operations and Jamie Williams as director of sales.