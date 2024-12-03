Upcoming Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana to hold first job fair

The resort is set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

US.- The upcoming Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will hold its first job fair tomorrow (December 4) at the Bossier Civic Center. The $270m resort is set to open in the first quarter of 2025 and needs 750 new workers. The job fair will be held from 10am to 2pm and will see on-the-spot hiring for full-time and part-time jobs across various departments, including gaming, beverage, security, human resources, finance, and more.

Applicants must be over 21 and should bring two forms of identification. Applicants can also apply online before attending the job fair.

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will be the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market and the first Live! branded property in Louisiana. Construction on the site of the former Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel started in December 2023.

Joshua Robinson has been named marketing VP for the resort. Robinson will oversee marketing strategies for the venue, including loyalty programmes, creative strategies, social media campaigns, advertising, sponsorships, events and guest services. Bryan M Prettyman is SVP of property operations and Jamie Williams is director of sales.

Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $401.8m in October

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board’s October’s online and retail sports betting revenue figures showed a handle of $401.8m, up 33.3 per cent year-over-year and up 14 per cent from September.

Some $368.3m was wagered online, up 33 per cent year-on-year, and $33.6m at retail sportsbooks, up by 4 per cent. Net proceeds fell by 2 per cent to $41.5m: $41m from online betting and $0.5m from retail sports wagering locations. Parlays generated the most revenue at $23.5m while football wagers generated $7.3m. The state collected $6.2m in taxes.