Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana hosts topping-off ceremony

US.- The Cordish Companies has held a topping-off ceremony for the upcoming $270m Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market.

Located in Bossier City, directly across from Shreveport, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will feature more than 47,000 square feet of gaming space, 1,000 slots and electronic table games, 40 live table games, a sportsbook, a 550-room hotel, resort pool and fitness centre. It’s scheduled to open in Q1 2025.

“Today marks an incredibly special day for The Cordish Companies as we continue to expand our Live! brand in the Southeast region of the country with the development of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana,” said Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group. “With the first land-based casino in the market, Live! Casino & Hotel will be a transformative development that will bring a first-class gaming and entertainment experience to millions of visitors, create significant new jobs, and generate millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community for generations to come.”

