Cordish names Joshua Robinson as Marketing VP for Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana

US.- The Cordish Companies has announced the appointment of Joshua Robinson as Marketing VP for the upcoming Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana. The $270m resort is set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

Robinson will oversee marketing strategies for the venue, including loyalty programmes, creative strategies, social media campaigns, advertising, sponsorships, events and guest services. He previously held positions at several Louisiana casinos, including as CMO at Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles, VP of Marketing at L’Auberge Casino Resort and VP of Marketing and Hotel Operations at Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City.

In July, Cordish Gaming Group named Bryan M Prettyman as SVP of property operations and Jamie Williams as director of sales.

