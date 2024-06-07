Cordish appoints director of sales for upcoming Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana

The resort will open in the first quarter of 2025.

US.- The Cordish Companies has announced the appointment of Jamie Williams as director of sales for the upcoming Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana. The $270m resort is set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

Williams has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, having held leadership roles at Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel and Casino, Shreveport Convention Center and Horseshoe Bossier City Casino and Hotel. She will oversee strategic sales and marketing initiatives for the venue, which will have a 550-room hotel and 25,000-square-foot event centre.

The event centre is now open for meeting and event bookings and features a large ballroom, breakout rooms, a pre-function area, a boardroom and a performance stage. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will be the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market and the first Live! branded property in Louisiana. The project, located on the site of the former Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel, started construction in December 2023.

John Chaszar, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana GM, stated: “Jamie’s leadership will be instrumental in welcoming the community into this brand-new venue and directing a top-notch, diverse team of industry professionals to provide the exceptional experience that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide.”

“I’m so excited to join the Live! team and eager to showcase all that Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana has to offer to the Ark-La-Tex region,” said Williams. “The versatile event space is just the right venue for virtually any gathering. Whether hosting a conference, arranging an executive retreat, or planning a dream wedding, the Event Center is going to be the premiere destination in the region. Throw in the nation’s best touring acts and show-stopping entertainment along with southern hospitality, and Live! Louisiana will prove to be an unforgettable experience.”