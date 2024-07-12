Cordish names Bryan Prettyman as SVP of property operations for Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana

Prettyman has over 36 years of experience in the gaming and resort industries.

US.- Cordish Gaming Group has named Bryan M. Prettyman as SVP of property operations at Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, a $270m resort is set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

Prettyman has over 36 years of experience in the gaming and resort industries. Most recently, he served as VP of slots and marketing at Cordish Gaming property, Live! Casino Pittsburgh. He began his career in 1988 at Trump Entertainment Resorts, where he became director in 2001.

Between 2003 and 2007, he served as director and general manager at Treasure Island Resort & Casino. He became director at Treasure Island in 2015 following a four-year role as VP at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. In 2018, he became regional director of marketing at Choctaw Casino & Resort.

EVP and general manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana John J. Chaszar said: “I’m excited to assemble a top-tier leadership team at Live! Louisiana to orchestrate the launch of our expansive new property. Bryan’s extensive expertise will bolster the national Live! Casino brand and cement Live! Louisiana as an unmatched gaming and entertainment destination in the region.”

In June, Cordish appointed Jamie Williams as director of sales. John Chaszar was named executive vice president and general manager in May.

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will be the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market and the first Live! branded property in Louisiana. The project, located on the site of the former Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel, started construction in December 2023.