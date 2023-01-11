Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening delayed to January 23

The $340m gaming venue will open its doors to the public on January 23.

US.- Rivers Casino Portsmouth announced that the grand opening ceremony for the $340m gaming and entertainment venue has been pushed back to January 23, from the original January 15 date. The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved a casino operator’s licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth on November 16.

Kelli Webb, a spokesperson for Rivers Casino Portsmouth, said in a statement: “New grand opening ceremony invitations will be issued to the previous guest list with revised date and time.”

Webb also said: “Providing a superior guest experience is a top priority for Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Our intention is to be the entertainment destination of choice for Hampton Roads, and we’ll settle for nothing less. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming our guests very soon.”

Officials at the casino want more time to test their new gaming equipment.

The charity nights previously scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, and Thursday, January 12, are also being rescheduled for Thursday, January 19, and Saturday, January 21.

New charity event invitations will be issued to guests who previously RSVP’d with revised dates and times. Those who have pre-enrolled and responded to the Rush Rewards exclusive charity event invitation will be notified by email of a new date and time.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is part of a planned Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard, south of I-264. The venue will feature an expansive gaming floor with 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, and a poker room with 24 poker tables. The casino will offer ten new restaurants. Food options will include Admiral’s Steak & Seafood, Starbucks, Topgolf Swing Suite, Mian Slice Pizzeria and Crossings Café.

The BetRivers Sportsbook will offer a high-definition screen to watch local, regional, and international sporting events, with sportswriter windows and 27 self-serve betting kiosks. The 25,000 square foot Event Center will host multipurpose receptions and the Sound Bar will host local bands and DJs.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s Rush Rewards Players Club is open for guests to sign up in advance. The player loyalty program will allow gamers to earn rewards such as free play, amenities and food comps, prizes and more.

Work on the venue began with a groundbreaking ceremony last December. During 2022, Rivers Casino Portsmouth held various jobs fairs as it looked to fill 1,300 permanent jobs.

The casino will also bring in an estimated $16.3m in tax revenue annually for the city of Portsmouth.