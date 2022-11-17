Virginia Lottery Board approves licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Rush Street Gaming‘s $300m project, which will feature a BetRivers Sportsbook, is scheduled to open in early 2023.

US.- The Virginia Lottery Board has approved a casino facility operator’s licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth. The casino is scheduled to open in early 2023.

Rush Street Gaming‘s $300m project will feature a BetRivers Sportsbook, with multiple high-definition screens airing multiple games, including basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, tennis, and ping-pong. The sportsbook will have live ticket windows, self-service kiosks, club chairs and banquettes for groups. The venue will offer food options, such as Admiral’s Steak & Seafood, Starbucks, Topgolf Swing Suite, Mian Slice Pizzeria and Crossings Café.

Virginia Lottery executive director Kelly T. Gee said: “The lottery’s gaming compliance department and legal counsel assisted in today’s decision by conducting investigations and background checks on the applicants. The lottery works with all casino applicants, their vendors and employees to make sure all aspects of the operation are in strict compliance with Virginia law.”

Board chairman Ferhan Hamid added: “The gaming landscape in Virginia continues to evolve and the Lottery Board is committed to ensuring that casinos in the commonwealth are operated responsibly, fairly and with the utmost integrity. While not all Virginians will choose to visit these facilities, all of our citizens need to be confident that they are regulated with the very highest standards.”

Work on the venue began with a groundbreaking ceremony last December. During 2022, Rivers Casino Portsmouth held various jobs fairs as it looked to fill 1.300 permanent jobs.

Virginia sports betting handle reaches $411.3m in September

The Virginia Lottery has reported a sports betting handle of $411.3m for September, up 30 per cent from August’s $284.7m and up 40 per cent from September 2021. The state-wide win percentage on wagers was 13 per cent. It’s the fifth-highest betting handle in Virginia since launch and the highest hold rate yet.

The 14 sports betting operators licensed in Virginia reported $48.3m in adjusted gross revenue, a jump of 35 per cent month-on-month. Gross gaming revenue was $53.8m, an increase of 74 per cent from September 2021.