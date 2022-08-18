Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils restaurant lineup 

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is to be the first permanent casino in Virginia.

Rush Street Gaming’s development in Virginia will have seven dining venues.

US.- Rivers Casino Portsmouth, in Virginia, has unveiled its planned range of restaurants. Food options will include Admiral’s Steak & Seafood, Starbucks, Topgolf Swing Suite, Mian Slice Pizzeria and Crossings Café.

The plans were shared at an open house on Tuesday, where officials, workforce development partners, and members of the business community assembled at temporary offices in downtown Portsmouth.

The High Street storefront location currently provides a base of operations for human resources and marketing teams, and support for walk-ins, recruitment, and hiring. The casino iis scheduled to open in early 2023.

Roy Corby, general manager, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, said: “From day one, we have been committed to developing a high-quality, state-of-the-art gaming and entertainment complex, and through this impressive lineup of restaurants and amenities we continue to deliver on that promise. Each of these exciting new venues comes with career opportunities for job seekers – and we’re recruiting and hiring right now.”

Rush Street Gaming‘s $300m project will feature a BetRivers Sportsbook, with multiple high-definition screens airing multiple games simultaneously, including basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, tennis, and ping-pong. The sportsbook will have live ticket windows, self-service kiosks, club chairs, and banquettes for groups.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth has already hosted three jobs fairs and it’s set to hold two more in August and September as it looks to fill 1,300 permanent jobs. The next events will be held at the Portsmouth Sportsplex on August 20 and at the Holiday Inn Virginia Beach on Greenwich Road on September 28.

Positions available include game dealers but also manager and leadership positions. There are roles available in marketing, human resources, IT, facilities, front-of-house and back-of-house food and beverage leadership, and engineering.

Rush Street Gaming‘s project will feature a casino, hotel and a live entertainment lounge and event centre at the intersection of Victory Blvd and Freedom Avenue. Work on the venue began with a groundbreaking ceremony in December.

Portsmouth was one of four cities in Virginia that approved the development of a single casino through local ballot referendums during the 2020 presidential election. Casinos are also being built in Norfolk, Danville, and Bristol. Virginia voters from Richmond rejected a new casino.