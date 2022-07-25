Rivers Casino Portsmouth has 1,300 permanent jobs to fill

The $300m resort slated for early 2023 is holding more job fairs in August and September.

US.- Rivers Casino Portsmouth, in Virginia, has already hosted three jobs fairs and it’s set to hold two more in August and September as it looks to fill 1.300 permanent jobs. The new gaming and entertainment is scheduled to open in early 2023.

The next events will be held at the Portsmouth Sportsplex on August 20 at the Holiday Inn Virginia Beach on Greenwich Road on September 28. Positions available include game dealers but also manager and leadership positions. There are roles available in marketing, human resources, IT, facilities, front-of-house and back-of-house food and beverage leadership, and engineering.

The casino’s Human Resources vice president Johnee Ingram said that based on the excitement and turnout at job fairs so far she’s confident the positions will be filled.

Rush Street Gaming‘s $300m project will feature a casino, BetRivers Sportsbook, hotel, restaurants, a live entertainment lounge and event centre at the intersection of Victory Blvd and Freedom Avenue. Work on the venue began with a groundbreaking ceremony last December.

Portsmouth was one of four cities in Virginia that approved the development of a single casino through local ballot referendums during the 2020 presidential election. Casinos are also being built in Norfolk, Danville, and Bristol. Virginia voters from Richmond rejected a new casino.