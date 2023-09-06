Rivalry adds eight games to casino product suite

The company will launch Casino.exe, its proprietary casino platform on its iOS mobile app in Ontario.

Canada.- The sports betting and media company Rivalry has announced a number of enhancements to its casino product suite. The renovation includes launching Casino.exe, its proprietary casino platform, on its iOS mobile app in Ontario, and adding eight new games, including a mix of game shows, table games, and instant games.

Steven Salz, co-founder and CEO of Rivalry, said: “Since launching Casino.exe last year we’ve diversified our revenue mix and materially increased betting handle. Our emphasis on tech and design innovation continues to serve as a catalyst for our products, allowing us to drive organic interest and activity in casino with limited marketing spend. Today’s announcement adds greater accessibility to our exclusive casino platform and builds on a unique offering with more games and variety.

“Casino.exe has put a stake in the ground for the future of online casinos and how the industry can push the traditional online betting experience toward something much more fun and engaging for a demographic that demands it. We’re excited to be bringing this product to more customers in Ontario and continue expanding our casino product suite for all our users.”

Rivalry announced the launch of its casino product in Ontario in March. It has since announced the launch of an esports same-game parlay product, allowing users to combine multiple bets within a single match for a higher potential payout.

Rivalry reported that for the second quarter of 2023, it betting handle reached $112.2m, up 192 per cent compared to Q2 2022. Revenue was $8.5m, up 60 per cent, and gross profit was $3.8m, an increase of 86 per cent.

Steven Salz, co-founder and CEO of Rivalry, said: “In Q2 we delivered a nearly three-fold increase in handle year-over-year. Increased marketing sophistication and enhancements to our core product have led to operational improvements, increased player wallet share, and a material year-over-year reduction in cost of customer acquisition, positioning us well in the coming quarters.