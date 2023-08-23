Rivalry launches esports same-game parlay product

Same Game Combos is available for top League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and Dota 2 esports matches.

Canada.- The sports betting and media company Rivalry has announced the launch of an esports same-game parlay product, allowing users to combine multiple bets within a single match for a higher potential payout. Same Game Combos is available for League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and Dota 2 esports matches.

The product feature, which uses data feeds provided by PandaScore, adds to Rivalry’s core esports betting offering, which accounted for over 90 per cent of its sportsbook handle in 2022. Same Game Combos will feature custom branding and animations. The company intends to continue developing the product and design, incorporating more betting markets and new esports titles such as Valorant.

Steven Salz, co-founder and CEO at Rivalry, said: “Finding success among Millennial and Gen Z customers means being first to introduce new sports wagering experiences at the edge of technical and product innovation where this audience lives. Same Game Combos brings one of the most popular bets on the board to an audience of deeply engaged esports fans while extending Rivalry’s position at the vanguard of betting entertainment.”

David King, director of product design at Rivalry, added: “It’s important to add depth to our products and more options for our users. We are building for an under-30 demographic that have high expectations for the entertainment products they consume. Delivering on that level of entertainment, while creating a meaningful user experience, adds material value to the Rivalry platform.”

In May, Rivalry launched its mobile app in Ontario. The app features esports betting, including on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Dota 2. Users can also wager on a range of traditional sports, including football, soccer and basketball.