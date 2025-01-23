Play’n GO launches its latest slot, Legacy of Gems Blitzways

Legacy of Gems Blitzways is a 5×3 online slot, offering up to 16,807 ways for players to win.

Press release.- Play’n GO introduces Legacy of Gems Blitzways – a radiant slot with treasure-themed iconography.

With dazzling visuals, innovative features, and dynamic gameplay, this title is set to captivate players around the world. Step into a world of shimmering treasures and glowing skies with Legacy of Gems Blitzways.

Legacy of Gems Blitzways is a 5×3 online slot, offering up to 16,807 ways for players to win. This slot elevates the excitement with cascading wins, Multiplier Wilds, and a Free Spins feature where Sticky Wilds pave the way to legendary rewards. Designed to thrill both casual players and seasoned adventurers, every spin brings the chance to uncover dazzling riches.

The Cascading Wins mechanic ensures that every winning cluster vanishes, making way for new symbols to drop in, potentially forming consecutive wins. This cascade continues until no new combinations appear, keeping the excitement alive. Adding to the thrill are Multiplier Wilds, which emerge from winning clusters.

Wilds can transform into powerful Multiplier Wilds, amplifying rewards as more Wilds and clusters are involved. The action peaks with the Free Spins feature, activated by three or more Scatters. Starting with Sticky Wilds, this round can offer up to 46 Free Spins – with each additional Scatter adding extra spins for extended gameplay and chances to uncover legendary rewards for gamers.

Fans of Play’n GO’s gem-inspired slots such as Gemix 100, Crystal Sun, 15 Crystal Roses: A Tale of Love, and Frozen Gems will feel right at home with this title. Like Gemix 100, which captivated players with its cascading mechanics and rich narrative world, Legacy of Gems continues the tradition of dynamic gameplay paired with stunning visuals.

Similarly, those who enjoyed the celestial exploration of Crystal Sun will appreciate the vibrant, jewel-like symbols and immersive atmosphere that bring this glittering adventure to life. With its blend of cascading wins, multiplier mechanics, and ethereal storytelling, Legacy of Gems Blitzways is a natural evolution of the elements that have made these iconic games so beloved.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “Legacy of Gems Blitzways is an adventure for players who love immersive visuals and dynamic features. From cascading wins to sticky Wilds in Free Spins, this game is packed with potential for thrilling rewards. We’re proud to deliver a title that’s as engaging as it is visually stunning.”

With its polished features and dazzling design, Legacy of Gems Blitzways is poised to be a crown jewel in Play’n GO’s vast collection.