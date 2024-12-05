Relax Gaming and CasinoDaddy reveal Immortal 5

The pair have joined forces once more to introduce a team of five superheroes, guiding players on a quest for maximum wins worth up to 10,000x their bet.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has teamed up with CasinoDaddy to create its latest action-packed collaboration, Immortal 5.

Following the success of their previous titles, Sloth Tumble and Epic Dreams, the pair have joined forces once more to introduce a team of five superheroes, guiding players on a quest for maximum wins worth up to 10,000x their bet.

The game presents different features, including Hero Spin, Immortal Silver Bonus or Immortal re-spin, among others, Immortal 5 blends gameplay with design.

During the base game, the Immortal 5 feature can activate randomly, delivering between one and five Hero Wilds to the reels.

Landing one or more Immortal 5 wild symbols during the base game activates the Immortal 5 Re-Spin, locking all the wilds in place while the remaining positions re-spin. Additional Immortal Wilds extend the feature, keeping the action alive until no new wilds appear.

Players can trigger the Immortal Silver Bonus by landing silver bonus symbols on reels three, four and five. When the bonus is activated, six free spins and two standard power-up picks to use in either Hero Mode 1 or Hero Mode 2 are awarded.

When Gold Bonus lands on reels three, four and five, the Immortal Gold Bonus is triggered, awarding six free spins, three power-up picks, two standard picks and one super pick to use between Hero Mode 1 or Hero Mode 2.

With multiple Mega Bet and Bonus Buy options, Immortal 5 ensures operators have a versatile and engaging title that appeals to a wide audience.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “Immortal 5 is the result of another awesome collaboration with CasinoDaddy, which allowed us to bring the best minds in the industry together once again. The game features high-energy action from the first spin and is packed with exciting features to enrich player experience like never before.”

Armin Aganovic, CRO at CasinoDaddy, added: “Immortal 5 has been created to bring value through three main verticals: Affiliate Marketing, Influencer Marketing, and Game Development. Immortal 5 offers diverse gameplay, rich with features, each delivering its own thrill to help set the game apart – especially the five hero characters, which is truly a sight to behold!”

“This is made possible thanks to Relax Gaming, a renowned brand with an incredible team. We have formed a fantastic relationship with Relax over the years and loved collaborating with them once again for the creation of Immortal 5.”

The B2B supplier was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, a varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.