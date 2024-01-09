Relax Gaming set to splash the cash in brand new slot Bill & Coin

Relax Gaming kicks off 2024 with Bill & Coin, a dynamic slot boasting 10,000x wins.

Press release.- Relax Gaming, an igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has kick-started the year with another engaging release, Bill & Coin.

Led by two memorable money-themed mascots, Bill and Coin, players can win up to 10,000x their stake via three lucrative features that can be picked when three bonus symbols land; Coin Track, Multiplier Ladder, and Sure Win.

Coin Track starts with four coins on a coin track which surrounds the game reels. During each spin, the player can land enhancers, collect and re-spin symbols, which add value to all coins on the track, collect the values from all coins, or provide an additional spin without moving the coins.

The Multiplier Ladder sees players start with five spins and a 1x multiplier on the ladder. After every win and between spins the multiplier grows in size up to a maximum of 500x. For every five bonus symbols that land, the player is awarded an additional five spins.

The Sure Win feature sees players start with five spins and a Sure Win between 0.2x and 50x their bet. Should players register multiple wins in a spin then the accumulated win multiplier will multiply the Sure Win. At the end of a spin, the Sure Win remains active for the next spin.

In addition to the three bonus features, any win during base gameplay is subject to a multiplier that can reach up to a maximum of 5x.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “We’re starting the year off strong with a truly memorable title starring two loveable characters who cheer on players as they go.

“Not only does this fantastic 4,096 ways to win slot offer a trio of money-making bonus rounds that can be chosen by the player, but they can lead to massive 10,000x wins.”

Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.