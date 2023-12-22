Relax Gaming partners with Playbook Engineering

This deal will see Relax Gaming titles reach new and exciting operators in European regulated markets.

Press release.- Relax Gaming, the renowned iGaming aggregator and provider of unique content, has agreed a deal to supply its content to Playbook Engineering’s operator partners.

The agreement will significantly boost Playbook Engineering’s global offering as its customers gain access to Relax Gaming’s renowned content library, which includes popular titles such as Sloth Tumble, Shark Wash, and Money Cart 3.

Playbook Engineering offers a global betting platform that provides various services to established brands, as well as new entrants in the industry who are looking to make an impact.

With a highly scalable platform, Playbook Engineering can meet the needs of any business, with its offering including managed services that cover trading, compliance, and customer services.

This deal with Playbook Engineering will see Relax Gaming titles reach new and exciting operators in various regulated markets across Europe.

Nadiya Attard, CCO at Relax Gaming, said: “We want to take our record-breaking content to as wide an audience as possible, and this latest partnership with Playbook Engineering allows us to do just that.

“Playbook Engineering’s platforms and solutions are amongst the very best in the industry, and we are delighted to partner with such an innovative provider that puts the needs of its partners and their players first, which firmly aligns with our ethos.”

Ceiron Jones, Head of Casino at Playbook Engineering, said: “Relax Gaming is a company we have wanted to partner with for a while now, with its rich content library that has made waves throughout the industry and we’re keen to make the most of their games.

“We have also heard wonderful feedback from other brands who have integrated with Relax, and we couldn’t be more excited to take the next step in our growth journey which will be underpinned by industry-leading content.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was recently named Casino/Slots Developer of the Year at the SBC Awards, Best Mobile Gaming Software Provider at the EGR B2B Awards and the Best Game Provider at the AskGamblers Awards.

On top of that, the company has consistently enjoyed myriad other industry awards and nominations this year including multiple for its one-of-a-kind Dream Drop Jackpot product.



In total, Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.