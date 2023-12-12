Relax Gaming releases Galactic Racers Dream Drop

Players can float, fly, or blaze their way through the cityscape en-route to the maximum win of 10,000x their stake.

The providers last release of the year includes a Mega Jackpot in which players can win up to EUR 3m.

Press release.- Relax Gaming invites players to start their spaceships and take to the skies in an intergalactic race for the ages in its latest release Galactic Racers Dream Drop. Players can float, fly, or blaze their way through the cityscape en-route to the maximum win of 10,000x their stake, gathering multipliers along the way to turbocharge their journey.

Free Spins are activated when players land three, four, or five Bonus Symbols, awarding 8, 12, or 15 free spins respectively, keeping players on the edge of their seats throughout. During Free Spins, more Multiplier Frames may appear, all of which are sticky for the full duration of the round. In addition, Multiplier Frame values increase on each non-winning spin. Players win +1 additional free spin for every additional scatter symbol that lands during the round.

A jackpot spin may randomly trigger before any standard spin, with the standard spin following the Dream Drop Bonus. If at least one Dream Drop symbol lands on each reel during the jackpot spin, players will enter the Dream Drop Bonus where they can win a MEGA Jackpot with a maximum value of EUR 3m.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “We are ending 2023 on a high with Galactic Racers Dream Drop, which has all the elements required to be a sure-fire hit.”

See also: Relax Gaming gains transactional waiver in New Jersey and makes highly anticipated US debut in partnership with BetMGM

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was recently named Casino/Slots Developer of the Year at the SBC Awards, Best Mobile Gaming Software Provider at the EGR B2B Awards and the Best Game Provider at the AskGamblers Awards. On top of that, the company has consistently enjoyed myriad other industry awards and nominations this year.

In total, Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.