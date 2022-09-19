Wynn Resorts to work with Related Companies for Manhattan casino bid

Wynn Resorts is partnering with the real estate company to bid for one of three downstate New York casino licences.

US.- Wynn Resorts is teaming up with the real estate company Related Companies, developer of Hudson Yards, to bid for a casino licence in New York City. They aim to build casino next to the Javits Center, which has recently completed a $1.5bn expansion on the still-undeveloped western portion of Hudson Yards.

Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related Companies, said: “As New York City emerges from the pandemic, the Western Yards provides the ideal site for a resort that will reinvigorate our tourism economy and provide billions in tax revenues for the city and state.

“Combining Related’s unparalleled ability to execute complex mixed-use developments with the best-in-class resort and gaming operator is the perfect pair and we’re excited to pursue this together.”

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said: “Wynn Resorts has a long history of utilizing a compact, upscale casino floor to support the creation of spectacular resort experiences that appeal to an array of guests – travelers and locals alike.

“We look forward to engaging with the community, learning and understanding what we can do to help New York City to continue to thrive.”

The New York State budget passed earlier this year provided for three downstate gaming licences. Other companies scouting locations for NYC casino bids include Las Vegas Sands and Hard Rock International. The existing Resorts World Queens at Aqueduct Racetrack and Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway in Westchester County already operate slot machine parlours and may be able to get licences.

The state’s Gaming Commission has until October 6 to create the Gaming Facility Location Board, which will manage the application process, set to launch within 90 days of its formation.

