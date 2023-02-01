Soloviev Group partners with Mohegan for NYC casino bid

Mohegan is teaming up with developer Soloviev Group to bid for one of the three downtown casino licences in New York City.

US.- Soloviev Group has announced that Mohegan has joined its bid to build a casino at Freedom Plaza. It said the collaboration would make use of Morgan’s category expertise, values, long-term vision and culture, which it said are aligned with its own.

The Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut, known for its Mohegan Sun casino south of Norwich, Conn, would run the gaming floor of Soloviev’s proposed casino. The developer hopes the partnership will give it an edge over the competition for a gaming licence for Freedom Plaza.

The developer said it planned a substantial green area, a performance venue, a Ferris Wheel, a 1,000+ room first-class hotel and two residential towers “which will work towards satisfying the city’s critical shortage of housing.” It would also include “the world’s first museum dedicated to the celebration of freedom and democracy.”

The New York State Gaming Commission has opened a Request for Applications to develop and operate up to three downstate casinos.

Ray Pineault, CEO and president of Mohegan, said: “Mohegan is known for the wide array of extraordinary experiences and exceptional service we provide our guests – but it is truly our culture, values and commitment to our community that set us apart as an organization

“Our rich Mohegan heritage provides the foundation for how we operate our business and guides our commitment to our employees, our approach to guest services and our relationship with partners and the communities in which we operate and serve. We look forward to infusing our ‘Spirit of Aquai,’ our guiding philosophy, into New York State.”

Stefan Soloviev, chairman of Soloviev Group said: “As a leader in socially responsible development, we will honor, complement and advance Mohegan’s principles through sustainable and carbon-neutral property development.

“This strategic partnership will not only ensure that Freedom Plaza will be ethically developed, but provide long-term economic prosperity for the local community, a positive impression on regional and international tourism, and a lasting impact on New York City for generations to come.”

