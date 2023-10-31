Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in September

Revenue increased 1.7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.27bn in gaming revenue in September. That’s an increase of 1.69 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $741.2m, up 7 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1bn, a 1.8 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 6.6 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $814.6m of all revenue for the month, down 5 per cent on last year. Multi-denomination slot games generated $473.9m in revenue. Table, counter and card games revenue increased 16.6 per cent to $455.9m. Baccarat led the way with $148.8m, 85 per cent ahead of September 2022.

Sports betting revenue declined by almost 12 per cent to $62.3m year over year, while wagering totalled $811.3m, an increase of 6.6 per cent. The sportsbooks’ hold percentage on bets fell to 7.7 per cent. Mobile sports betting accounted for 66.4 per cent of total wagers.

The state collected $77.6m in percentage fees during the month of October 2023 based upon the taxable revenues generated in September 2023. This represents a 3.59 per cent or $2.89m decrease compared to the prior year’s October, when percentage fee collections were $80.5m.