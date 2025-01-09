Pragmatic Play unveils mystery symbols in Irish Crown

Irish Crown is the second new slot release from Pragmatic Play in 2025.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Irish Crown, its latest feature-rich slot set on the Emerald Isle.

Shimmering gems adorn the 5×3 grid, where mystery symbols can transform into the same paying symbol to enhance wins and 3-9 gold crowns award cash prizes of up to 40x.

Landing 10 crowns activates the Big Money bonus round. During the feature, crown symbols remain locked in place, with each new crown that hits triggering an extra respin. Ending the round with 10-14 crowns pays from 50x up to 200x, while filling the entire grid reveals the Super Reel, which awards up to 5,000x.

Three shamrock scatters unlock a separate bonus game with 10 free spins. Each time the leprechaun lands on reel five, one of the five lowest-paying symbols is transformed into the crown for the duration of the round, boosting win potential. Hitting 1-3 scatters awards 2-10 additional free spins.

Irish Crown is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning portfolio following the release of Mining Rush, Money Stacks Megaways, and Aztec Smash.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Irish Crown is the second new slot release from Pragmatic Play in 2025, bringing with it wilds, mystery symbols, two exciting bonus features, and wins of up to 5,000x.”



