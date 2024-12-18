Pragmatic Play LatAm concludes a successful series of events

Following an extensive tour that began in February and extended through mid-December, Pragmatic Play LatAm was part of numerous fairs across the continent and beyond.

Press release.- As 2024 draws to a close, marked by numerous industry gatherings, Pragmatic Play LatAm successfully concludes its series of participation in these significant events.

Following an extensive tour that began in February and extended through mid-December, the multiproduct igaming content provider was part of numerous fairs, playing a fundamental role in aiming to be not only a contributor but also a driver of the present and an architect of the future.

The brand held a prominent position in key markets across the continent and beyond, promoting ongoing education and updates on trends and short- to medium-term plans for the evolution of online entertainment.

The provider’s efforts spanned various fronts, once again demonstrating its commitment to the growth of one of today’s key regions. By doing so, it supported initiatives through sponsorships, panel moderation, innovative showcases, and cutting-edge stand presentations.

Pragmatic Play Experience: the concept behind the events

Each year, the Pragmatic Play team in Latin America develops a unique concept that brings together its various presentations. This year, it introduced Pragmatic Play Experience, which recreated the settings of its most iconic and high-performing games in the Latin American market.

Bringing a renewed air to its already classic and sleek stand, the public experienced authentic showcases of its most iconic titles. Dynamic activities included the Sweet Bonanza CandyLand roulette, photo opportunities with Greek-style columns inspired by Gates of Olympus, and evoking the traditional circus atmosphere of Joker’s Jewels.

Tomorrowland Brasil: Pragmatic Play LatAm’s major foray

However, 2024 was not just about Pragmatic Play LatAm’s usual actions within the B2B igaming event circuit; it also ventured into new challenges. The highlight of these was its partnership with the incredible electronic music event Tomorrowland Brasil.

Capturing the attention of a much broader and more diverse audience, the provider made its debut at the largest festival dedicated to young people passionate about various forms of entertainment, centred around one of the most globally popular music genres.

In this way, Pragmatic Play became the first online entertainment provider to sponsor the renowned event, positioning itself as one of the most revolutionary brands by taking a significant step forward. This move allowed the company to break industry boundaries and expand its presence beyond the limits of igaming and gaming-related areas.